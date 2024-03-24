Emirates Wins Best Inflight Entertainment Award

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has been crowned the global winner of the 'Best Inflight Entertainment Award' in Airline Ratings 2024 Airline Excellence Awards, announced online.

Emirates scooped the top award for inflight entertainment from an extensive finalist list of global airlines, due to its whopping 6,500 channels of high quality and acclaimed content, and the world's largest entertainment library in the sky.

Airlineratings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas commented on the award,“Our editors were unanimous in their praise for Emirates ice system as a step above. That early investment in inflight entertainment has paid off for Emirates and just when you think it can't do it better – it lifts the bar once again.”

Emirates continually updates its inflight content every month, adding hundreds of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and music channels each month to its extensive entertainment library and securing exclusive partnerships with the best content providers. Customers can also curate their own ice experience before their flight, simply by browsing and pre-selecting movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synchronised to ice the moment they board, maximising the seamless travel experience.

Emirates inflight entertainment journey began almost 30 years ago, when it was one of the first airlines to introduce seat-back videos for economy-class passengers. Emirates was the first airline in the world to introduce Audio Descriptive soundtracks and Closed Captions on movies for people of determination on an inflight entertainment system.

The AirineRatings Airline Excellence Awards are evaluated by an editorial team with many years of experience, based on a robust criterion including product and safety rating, passengers' reviews on AirlineRatings and Trip Advisor, and overall profitability.

