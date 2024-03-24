Ankita Lokhande To Host ‘Anvi Ki Raas-Leela’ Holi Party For Family, Friends

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', will be hosting a Holi party for her friends and family.
Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain have been hosting Holi parties and this one christened 'AnVi ki Raas-Leela' will mark their third year.
Talking about Holi plans with the actress and Sandeep Singh, the producer told IANS:“Ankita has thrown the biggest party in Mumbai and she has called all her friends there.”
To which, Ankita added:“It's called AnVi ki Raas-Leela. It's our third year. Will not just be having fun with my friends but also with my producer and my family...”
Randeep Hooda-starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', tells the journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.
The film was released on March 22.
MENAFN24032024000231011071ID1108014244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.