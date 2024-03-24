Speaker Gafarova Chairs Asian Parliamentary Assembly Co-Ordinating Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has chaired
the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Co-ordinating Meeting held
within the framework of the 148 Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary
Union (IPU).
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that
addressing the meeting, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova
said that this was the first APA co-ordinating meeting held under
the aegis of the Inter-Parliamentary Union with Azerbaijani
chairmanship.
The participants heard the report on the activity of APA since
the last meeting, as well as the planned calendar events by the end
of this year.
Then, representatives of the member countries shared their views
on the current issues, as well as the proposals and topics to be
discussed by the APA countries within the framework of preparation
for the 148th Assembly of the IPU.
The meeting continued with the speeches of the representatives
of the parliaments of the APA Member States regarding the APA
common position statement at the 148th Assembly of the
Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as about further deepening of
cooperation within the Organization.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014236
