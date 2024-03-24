Speaker Gafarova Chairs Asian Parliamentary Assembly Co-Ordinating Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has chaired the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Co-ordinating Meeting held within the framework of the 148 Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that addressing the meeting, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said that this was the first APA co-ordinating meeting held under the aegis of the Inter-Parliamentary Union with Azerbaijani chairmanship.

The participants heard the report on the activity of APA since the last meeting, as well as the planned calendar events by the end of this year.

Then, representatives of the member countries shared their views on the current issues, as well as the proposals and topics to be discussed by the APA countries within the framework of preparation for the 148th Assembly of the IPU.

The meeting continued with the speeches of the representatives of the parliaments of the APA Member States regarding the APA common position statement at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as about further deepening of cooperation within the Organization.