Missile Debris Fell In Forest Belt In Kyiv - Klitschko

Missile fragments fell in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In a post on Telegram, he said that missile debris fell in a forest belt in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

"Fire and rescue units are on their way to the scene," the mayor said.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv - air defense forces were operating.