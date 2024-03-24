               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Missile Debris Fell In Forest Belt In Kyiv - Klitschko


3/24/2024 1:05:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Missile fragments fell in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In a post on Telegram, he said that missile debris fell in a forest belt in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

"Fire and rescue units are on their way to the scene," the mayor said.

Read also: Russians strike Kharkiv with Kh-35 missile , damaging warehouses and buildings of enterprise

In the early hours of Sunday, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv - air defense forces were operating.

