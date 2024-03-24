Missile Debris Fell In Forest Belt In Kyiv - Klitschko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Missile fragments fell in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
In a post on Telegram, he said that missile debris fell in a forest belt in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.
"Fire and rescue units are on their way to the scene," the mayor said. Read also:
Russians strike Kharkiv with Kh-35 missile
, damaging warehouses and buildings of enterprise
In the early hours of Sunday, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv - air defense forces were operating.
MENAFN24032024000193011044ID1108014234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.