Nearly 500 Houses Damaged Or Destroyed In Zaporizhzhia District In Massive Missile Attack On March 22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, nearly 500 houses were damaged or destroyed following a Russian massive missile attack on March 22.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 10 private houses were destroyed, 490 houses were damaged: 78 multi-storey buildings, 412 private houses," the RMA said.

Missile debris fell in forest belt in Kyiv - Klitschko

As reported, on the morning of March 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, having fired 20 missiles. The enemy hit energy facilities and residential buildings. In the private residential sector, under the rubble of a destroyed house, rescuers found fragments of the bodies of a 9-year-old girl and her 35-year-old father. In addition, the shelling killed a trolleybus driver who was driving along the Dnipro hydroelectric dam at the time of the attack.

Photo: telegram/ivan_fedorov_zp