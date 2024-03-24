Damage To Ukrainian Energy System, Excluding Latest Attack, Amounts To $11.5B Energy Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Damages to the Ukrainian energy system since the full-scale invasion, excluding the latest missile and drone barrage aftermath, have reached $11.5 billion.
Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk named the numbers on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"We actively cooperated with the World Bank, which ran a global study of energy losses due to attacks. And since war-stary, excluding the latest attack, they have stood at $11.5 billion. I think this latest attack will also be estimated by large amounts, maybe billions of dollars because a lot of damage was incurred," Hrynchuk said. Read also:
If Russia seeks to destroy Dnipro HPP
dam, more attacks expected – energy minister
As the deputy minister added, some equipment was completely destroyed and work is currently underway to find opportunities to manufacture similar equipment or replace it.
As Hrynchuk noted, there are no exact calculations at the moment, as the debris clearance work is ongoing.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of March 22, the Russian military launched 20 missiles on Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged and some were destroyed. Dnipro HPP was also affected.
MENAFN24032024000193011044ID1108014212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.