Damage To Ukrainian Energy System, Excluding Latest Attack, Amounts To $11.5B Energy Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Damages to the Ukrainian energy system since the full-scale invasion, excluding the latest missile and drone barrage aftermath, have reached $11.5 billion.

Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk named the numbers on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"We actively cooperated with the World Bank, which ran a global study of energy losses due to attacks. And since war-stary, excluding the latest attack, they have stood at $11.5 billion. I think this latest attack will also be estimated by large amounts, maybe billions of dollars because a lot of damage was incurred," Hrynchuk said.

If Russia seeks to destroy Dniprodam, more attacks expected – energy minister

As the deputy minister added, some equipment was completely destroyed and work is currently underway to find opportunities to manufacture similar equipment or replace it.

As Hrynchuk noted, there are no exact calculations at the moment, as the debris clearance work is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of March 22, the Russian military launched 20 missiles on Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged and some were destroyed. Dnipro HPP was also affected.