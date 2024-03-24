Biden Approves US Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US President Joe Biden has signed the final package of documents that form the country's state budget for the current year, 2024.

The head of the White House signed the budget package after the Senate supported it by vote at night, Ukrinform reported.

The White House announced that the President has signed the law H.R. 2882 "Further consolidated appropriations in 2024", which provides funding until September 30, 2024, for projects and activities of the departments and agencies of the federal government.

At the same time, Biden thanked the leadership of both houses of the US Congress, which made efforts to pass the budget.

As reported, on Friday, the House of Representatives passed a compromise package of bills that formed the bulk of the US state budget for the current fiscal year.

On Saturday night, the US Senate supported the legislative initiative and sent it to President Biden for his signature. The first part of the main budget package was approved in early March.

In the United States, the budget year runs from October 1 to September 30 of the following year.