               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Erdogan: We Are Ready To Develop Co-Operation With Russia To Combat Terrorism


3/24/2024 12:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and expressed his condolences regarding the terrorist attack and the death of people at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Erdogan expressed deep condolences to Putin regarding the terrorist attack in Moscow.

Turkish President strongly condemned the heinous act of terrorism committed against innocent people and expressed his condolences to the Russian people and asked for patience.

In the conversation, Erdogan stated that the attack demonstrated the need to end the crises in the region peacefully as soon as possible, and that Turkiye is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in the field of combating terrorism, with the understanding of fighting all kinds of terrorism without discrimination.

MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search