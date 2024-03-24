Erdogan: We Are Ready To Develop Co-Operation With Russia To Combat Terrorism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone
conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and
expressed his condolences regarding the terrorist attack and the
death of people at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Azernews reports.
Erdogan expressed deep condolences to Putin regarding the
terrorist attack in Moscow.
Turkish President strongly condemned the heinous act of
terrorism committed against innocent people and expressed his
condolences to the Russian people and asked for patience.
In the conversation, Erdogan stated that the attack demonstrated
the need to end the crises in the region peacefully as soon as
possible, and that Turkiye is ready to develop cooperation with
Russia in the field of combating terrorism, with the understanding
of fighting all kinds of terrorism without discrimination.
