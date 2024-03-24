Poverty’S Hidden Dimensions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – Countless resources and billions of dollars have been directed at poverty alleviation over the decades and yet almost 10 percent of the world's population is still struggling to survive... not only in developing countries but in rich countries too.

Why do so many anti-poverty efforts fall short?

Martin Kalisa says there is more to poverty than income, and poor people can help design projects that are more likely to succeed. Kalisa is the Deputy Director of ATD Fourth World, an anti-poverty organization that builds research teams that include poor people to better understand their needs.

Kalisa took part in a conference on the Hidden Dimensions of Poverty hosted by the World Bank and the IMF. Transcript

