The Multiple Sclerosis Association Of America (MSAA) Selects SEQSTER To Accelerate Patient-Centricity & Innovation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MSAA is proud to select cutting-edge data sharing platform that will unify people living with MS, researchers, and care centers nationwide

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, has been selected by the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) for its patient-centricity,



and cutting-edge longitudinal health record. SEQSTER unifies people living with multiple sclerosis (MS), researchers, and care centers nationwide.





This



The MSIN is a patient-centric initiative that aims to improve the quality of care and health outcomes for people living with MS. MSIN will do this by connecting participating healthcare professionals, sharing data and experiences, and developing a research-driven data environment.

MSIN data infrastructure, powered by SEQSTER's innovative operating system, will serve as a model of innovation, improvement, and implementation of evidence-based care and best practices that connect participating healthcare professionals, spanning from MS comprehensive care centers to community-based neurologists. In sharing data and experiences through SEQSTER's Operating System, this implementation research network enables participating centers to learn from each other while contributing to research to improve the quality of care and health outcomes for people with multiple sclerosis.

“I am deeply honored and profoundly excited to witness the remarkable collaboration between MSAA, clinicians, academic researchers, industry partners, and SEQSTER for the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network. This transformative initiative, powered by SEQSTER's groundbreaking operating system, has the potential to redefine the landscape of multiple sclerosis treatment and management. By uniting healthcare professionals, researchers, and the resilient MS community, we can harness the immense power of data and 1-Click Records



to transform evidence-based care and elevate health outcomes to unprecedented heights,” states Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of SEQSTER.

MSAA President and CEO Gina Ross Murdoch recognizes the urgent need for this vital research and greatly supports the collaboration on this initiative. Ms. Murdoch explains,“The Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network is an innovative research program designed to identify the best treatment and management of MS. Powered by SEQSTER's advanced operating system, this research will integrate clinical and observational findings from the medical team with the perspectives communicated by the individuals living with MS and their care partners. Aligning perfectly with MSAA's mission of Improving Lives Today for the entire MS community, the goal of this unique, patient-centric research program is to create a learning health network designed to provide the best health outcomes for people with MS.”

Dr. Maria E. Fernandez, PhD, Vice President of Population Health and Implementation Science at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health and co-Director of the UTHealth Houston Institute for Implementation Science will serve as the MSIN's Principal Investigator alongside Dr. Leorah Freeman, MD, PhD, a leader in MS care and research and Medical Director of the MS and Neuroimmunology Center at UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of Dell Medical School.

To learn more about the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network, please visit .

For more information about the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network, please contact Diana Cruz, MSAA's Manager of Public Relations & Engagement at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at ... .

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost, including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, and research updates; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager



; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide, and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious, and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

MSAA's Communications & Marketing Department 375 Kings Highway North, Suite B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Phone: (800) 532-7667 | Fax: (856) 661-9797

ABOUT SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum. SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the SEQSTER Operating System for Clinical Studies, Patient Registries and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at ... or visit .

Contacts

Bill Douglass



...

The post The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Selects SEQSTER to Accelerate Patient-Centricity & Innovation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .