Stolen Aluminium Seized By UP Police In Gujarat, Six Of Interstate Gang Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Sonbhadra (UP), March 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six members of an interstate gang of thieves from Gujarat and seized 62,803 kg of aluminium worth Rs 1.60 crore, three trucks and Rs 30 lakh cash from them.

The action was taken after the Renukoot unit of Hindalco in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district lodged an FIR on February 29 regarding the theft of 62,803 kg of aluminium that was being transported to Maharashtra.

The consignment was meant to reach Raigad district in Maharashtra in three trucks, but did not reach.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashvir Singh said on Sunday that the special operation group teams camped in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The team arrested Anil Kamalia of Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh), Rajesh Bhai, Sandeep Giri, Teli Mohanlal Nagji and Ajmal Khan and Ashfaq Khan of Gujarat from Ahmedabad.

Police teams were trying to nab the Mumbai-based kingpin of the gang, Kaku a.k.a. Nirbhay Madhusudan Thakkar, along with other members Imran Bhai Kazi, Lal Bhai, Ashok Bhai and Shivalay Kumar Dhiraj of Gujarat. Kaku has a long criminal history, he added.