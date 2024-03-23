UN Secretary-General Urges Substantial Aid For Gaza At Rafah Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a significant influx of“genuine, life-saving” aid to the Gaza Strip. He emphasized the necessity of a ceasefire to effectively distribute aid, in collaboration with organizations like the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Red Cross.

“We must not give up and do everything we can to ensure that humanity prevails in Gaza. There is no effective way to distribute aid in Gaza without a ceasefire. We are committed to working with other institutions, including the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Red Cross in Gaza. There is a failure of disengagement mechanisms, and this makes it difficult for us to distribute aid in Gaza,” the UN Secretary-General said in a press conference at the Rafah border crossing.

Guterres's appeal coincides with heightened tensions as Israel contemplates a major military operation in Rafah, despite global calls for restraint.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, now in its 169th day, the Shifa Medical Complex has been under continuous assault. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports extensive casualties, with the death toll since last October reaching 32,142 and injuries totaling 74,412.

Recent escalations have seen seven reported massacres in Gaza, resulting in 72 deaths and 114 injuries within the last 24 hours. Rescue efforts are hindered, with many victims trapped under debris or stranded.

Diplomatic efforts for peace face challenges, as the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution remains unadopted. Nonetheless, negotiations between Israel and Hamas show some progress, albeit with significant discord.

During a meeting in Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the potential repercussions on Israel's security and global standing. Concurrently, the White House is exploring alternatives to the proposed ground invasion in Rafah.