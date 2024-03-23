Over 2.5 Million Women Benefit From Maternal, Fetal Health Initiative

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population has revealed that since March 2020, more than 2.5 million women have been examined under the presidential initiative for maternal and fetal health, part of the“100 Million Health” campaign.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry's spokesperson, stated that the initiative's goal is the early detection of diseases that can be transmitted from mother to fetus, providing free healthcare and treatment. It specifically focuses on identifying Hepatitis B, HIV, and syphilis infections in pregnant women.

Fawzi Fathi, the initiative's Executive Director, mentioned that post-pregnancy, the teams monitor the mother and newborn for 42 days to identify any risk factors, ensuring appropriate interventions and dispensing essential micronutrients during the postpartum period.

Fathi emphasized the initiative's commitment to confidentiality and test accuracy by using internationally recognized reagents. The programme also offers disease prevention advice and requires informed consent from the women.

The initiative is seamlessly integrated into the existing framework of health units, maternity, and childhood centers. It encompasses a comprehensive clinical assessment of the pregnant woman and fetus, tetanus vaccinations, and measurements of height, weight, and blood pressure. Additionally, it includes tests for anemia, the need for Anti-D injections post-birth, and urinalysis for albumin levels and urinary tract infections. Pregnant women also receive essential micronutrients throughout their pregnancy.

Lastly, Fathi highlighted the development of a comprehensive database linked to participating health facilities, enabling efficient follow-up and referral of women to the nearest center for necessary treatment based on their specific needs.