Municipality Campaign In Al Khor And Al Thakhira Clears Abandoned Vehicles

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Municipal Control Department at Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality has accomplished its campaign to remove abandoned vehicles across the municipality.

The discarded vehicles and equipment that used to spoil the good public outlook of the place were removed.

Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, Abdulaziz Ahmed BuHashim al-Sayyid, director of the Municipal Control Department, stressed that the cargo transport vehicles are closely monitored to avoid any spillage on public roads and violations issued to those who break the related regulations. Further, over the past few days intensive campaigns have been conducted to spot and address any encroachments on state property. In case any violations are spotted, the necessary procedures would be taken in co-operation with the entities concerned to remove such violations or encroachments. Further, there are regular inspection campaigns to ensure that the buildings within the municipality are compliant with the building license issued to them according to the engineering design.

He said the department has been carrying out regular campaigns to spot any violations of the law that bans workers' camps within family residential areas, and to deal with them accordingly.

Regarding the inspection efforts during the holy month of Ramadan to control the local market, he said that a comprehensive work plan was adopted ahead of the holy month of Ramadan aimed at monitoring the work at slaughterhouses, fish market, meat shops and for carrying out inspection campaigns on all food outlets and establishments around the clock. He pointed out that the billboards of commercial shops, complexes and villas with commercial license have been inspected as well, to ensure compliance with the law and its regulations in this regard.

