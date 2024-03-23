Auto Class Cars Launches Its Ramadan Offer On Maxus D60 And D90 Suvs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, Auto Class Cars, the authorised general distributor of Maxus in Qatar, has launched a special offer on the Maxus D60 and D90 SUVs.

The vehicles are available at Auto Class Cars in its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha. Valid until April 30, 2024, the offer allows customers to buy the Maxus D60 or D90 from a starting price of QR65,000 and leverage a package of benefits including free registration and comprehensive insurance for the first year, free service for 2 years or 40,000km, and 5 years warranty or 200,000km (whatever comes first). All Maxus vehicles can be purchased with 0 down payment and the option of in-house financing with special rate interest through NBK Financial Services (Terms and conditions apply), in addition to the trade-in option.

The Maxus D90

The Maxus D90 has accomplished five stars in the ANCAP safety rating making it one of the safest cars in its SUV category. Apart from features such as diamond-shaped stitching, 21-inch wheels, a 3D dashboard and 12 screen, all seats of Maxus D90 except the driver's seat are now movable - offering a more flexible interior of the vehicle for passengers.

In addition, the intelligent-connected system enables functions such as auto payments, online music, online navigation, remote control and voice interaction.

The model will be equipped with a 2.0T turbo-supercharged engine with the maximum power of 224 horsepower. It will also be equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4WD system.

D90 uses the popular bigmouth style, with aggressive lattice grid and a fashionable LED source in front headlight group. Besides, the new model also equips with a six-spoke wheel, showing a sporting style. It adopts a Maxus family-style in interior decoration, with a simple central console and fashionable independent LCD screen. Besides, it also adopts a dashboard design equipped with a large-size display screen. It is also equipped with a lane-departure warning system, a 360-degree camera system, a reversing camera and LED headlights.

All-new Maxus D60

Maxus D60 is an all-new SUV launched by SAIC-Maxus. The new car is positioned in a medium-sized SUV and offers 7-seat layout. The D60 made its global debut with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed DCT under its hood. This setup generates a decent 159hp and 250Nm of torque.

Its massive octagonal grille up front features a honeycomb-like design. This is flanked by aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps as well as a pair of sporty fog lamps

The D60 also gets a gigantic 8-inch infotainment display up front, complemented by a 12 full LCD digital instrument panel. As a mid-sized SUV for the family, it's considered more practicality in interior design. A large area of soft material is used above the centre console to highlight the good texture.

Formerly known as Leyland DAF Vans (LDV), Maxus is part of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC); it is among the most respected companies producing light passenger and cargo vehicles.

It embodies a century of experience and unmatched technical prowess in commercial vehicle development.

The Maxus D60 and the full range of Maxus vehicles are available now in Auto Class Showroom on Salwa Road.

