Israel Kills 19 Gazans Waiting For Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nineteen Palestinians were killed while 23 others were injured in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces Saturday against a group of people awaiting aid at the Kuwait Roundabout, south-east of Gaza City.

Gaza massacre toll

rises to 32,142

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced an increase in the number of casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, to 32,142 martyrs, in addition to 74,412 injured. The Gaza Health Ministry added in a statement that the Israeli occupation committed 7 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in about 72 martyrs and 114 injuries.

In a statement, the government media office said that the occupation forces' tanks opened fire on the hungry who were awaiting the arrival of flour and aid at a location far from Israeli forces and posing no threat to them.The government media office added that the occupation forces intentionally target gatherings of people awaiting humanitarian aid, particularly north of Gaza City, which saw hundreds dead and injured.The Israeli military denied the report.“The reports claiming that the (Israeli military) attacked dozens of Gazans at an aid convoy are incorrect,” the military said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing Saturday.It was time for Israel to give an“ironclad commitment” for unfettered access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza, said Guterres, who also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.Half of Gazans are experiencing“catastrophic” hunger, with famine projected to hit the north of the territory by May unless there is urgent intervention, a United Nations-backed food assessment warned.Meanwhile fighting raged around Gaza's main hospital where the Palestinian Health Ministry says has resulted in the deaths of five patients.Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denies any presence inside the facility.Israeli troops stormed Al Shifa in the early hours of Monday and have been combing through the sprawling complex.Israel's military has lost two soldiers in combat at the hospital.Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in the north of the territory, and had also been housing displaced civilians.The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Israeli tanks hit several buildings at Al Shifa Hospital and set fire to a surgery department and that around 240 patients and their companions as well as dozens of healthcare staff had been detained.In recent days, Hamas spokespeople have said that the dead announced in previous Israeli statements were not fighters but patients and displaced people.