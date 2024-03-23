Chandra Grahan 2024: What Time Will The Holi Lunar Eclipse Occur In Your City?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will take place on March 25 as people across India mark Holi. The penumbral eclipse will begin from 10:23 am on Monday morning and remain visible to all of North and South America. People in India will however not be able to view the phenomenon will be no religious restrictions on Monday and temple doors will remain open. With the eclipse remaining invisible for people in India, the suntak period (which begins nine hours earlier) will not be under consideration. It is typically advisable to avoid performing religious activities or starting auspicious work during this time.

A lunar eclipse occurs as the moon passes through the Earth's shadow and appears to 'darken'. This short-lived phenomenon occurs roughly twice a year. During a penumbral eclipse only the more diffuse outer shadow of the planet (otherwise known as the penumbra) falls on the moon's face. According to details shared by Space, the upcoming eclipse will continue for 4 hours and 39 minutes - ending at 3:02 pm READ: Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Big celestial event to fall on THIS date - What to expect and safety measures“As the full moon rises during the late evening of March 24 into the early morning hours of March 25, it will travel through the Earth's penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. This is called a penumbral eclipse,” explains an excerpt from a NASA blog development also comes mere weeks before a total solar eclipse on April 8. This phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth - completely blocking the face of the Sun - and casts a shadow on Earth festival of colours is being celebrated on March 25 this year. Holi is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.(With inputs from agencies)

