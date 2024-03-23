IPL 2024: Harshit Rana's Heroics Help KKR Secure Thrilling Last-Ball Win Against SRH At The Eden Gardens

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Harshit Rana, displaying nerves of steel, deserves applause! His exceptional final over as the right-arm quick clinched a thrilling last-ball victory for KKR by a narrow margin of 4 runs. A delightful treat for KKR enthusiasts at Eden Gardens! Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant effort, it ended in vain.

Let's summarize this captivating encounter. Initially, after opting to bat, Phil Salt set a strong tempo for KKR with brisk scoring. However, the lack of support from the other end led to the loss of 4 wickets in quick succession.

In the middle overs, Ramandeep Singh's brief yet impactful knock of 35 runs off 17 deliveries steered the innings back on course. Meanwhile, Salt, playing according to the situation, reached his half-century but fell short of a substantial score, departing for 54 runs.

It seemed KKR might struggle to reach the 160-run mark, but Andre Russell emerged with a different agenda. He hammered SRH bowlers all over the field, remaining unbeaten with a blistering 65 runs off just 25 balls, guiding KKR to a formidable total of 208/7 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh played a supporting role, contributing 23 runs in partnership with Russell.

T Natarajan stood out with the ball for SRH, claiming three crucial wickets, while Markande and Cummins chipped in with two and one wickets, respectively.

