Lok Sabha Polls 2024: AICC Releases 4Th List Of Candidates, Ajay Rai To Rematch Against PM Modi In Varanasi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced its fourth list of candidates. While the anticipation was high for the announcement of tickets for the remaining four constituencies in Karnataka, the focus shifted to the unveiling of candidates for a total of 46 constituencies across various states. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai is set to engage in a rematch against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi

The latest list revealed contenders for constituencies from Assam, Andaman, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Notably, Danish Ali, a recent addition to the Congress party, secured a ticket for the Amroh constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: High expectations for Congress, Left, BJP in Thrissur

Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, will contest from the Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu.

However, the tickets for the highly anticipated constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced. Former IAS officer Sasikant Senthil has declared his candidacy and will be competing for the Thiruvallur constituency. Senthil, known for his tenure in Karnataka, brings administrative experience to his political endeavour.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP OBC calls for EC to halt actor Shiva Rajkumar's movies as wife gets INC ticket

Former CM of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh is set to contest from Rajgarh and Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Moreover, MLA Vikas Thakare is poised to challenge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The distribution of candidates in the fourth list encompasses 12 seats in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu, four in Maharashtra, and two each in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, one seat each has been allocated in West Bengal, Assam, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh.

Strategically, the Congress has left the Nagaur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) led by Hanuman Beniwal. This decision aims to bolster the party's position in Rajasthan, particularly among the Jat community, where Beniwal holds sway. For Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and contesting 17 seats, candidates for nine constituencies have been announced.

