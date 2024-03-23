Delta Celebrates Decades Of Connection To Montego Bay, Bermuda And St Lucia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ATLANTA, USA (DELTA News Hub) – Delta is celebrating several significant milestones in its history of connectivity with Latin America and the Caribbean. The celebration of these anniversaries is a testament to Delta's commitment to providing more choices and seamless connections to sought-after destinations.

This year, Delta celebrates 65 years of service to Montego Bay, Jamaica, 55 years of flying to Bermuda and 20 years of connecting travelers with Saint Lucia in the Caribbean.

“Delta is making history in Latin America and the Caribbean, solidifying our presence and connecting our customers to their dream destinations,” said Luciano Macagno, Delta's managing director for Latin America, the Caribbean, and South Florida.“From points throughout the world to these iconic island destinations, we're forging vital connections and making it seamless for our customers to reach their ideal vacation spots.”

MONTEGO BAY

For 65 years, Delta has been a bridge between Montego Bay and the world, facilitating the discovery of white sandy beaches and the vibrant cultures of Jamaica. The service has played a crucial role in the island's tourism development, attracting travelers from throughout the globe to experience the island's unique hospitality and stunning natural landscapes.

Currently, Delta operates 26 weekly flights between its Atlanta hub and Montego Bay, offering three daily flights and an additional flight that operates five times a week. This schedule is complemented by services from New York-JFK, along with seasonal winter flights from both Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Minneapolis/St Paul. Delta is the fastest-growing airline between the US and Montego Bay, adding more than 1,700 seats weekly.

BERMUDA

For more than half a century, Delta has connected Bermuda with its major US hubs, offering travellers the opportunity to explore the clear waters and coral reefs of this British destination in the Atlantic. The airline has been instrumental in promoting tourism, gastronomy, and aquatic recreation, contributing to the economic growth of the island for 55 years.

Currently, Delta offers flights to Bermuda four times weekly from New York-JFK and three times weekly from Atlanta.

ST LUCIA

In celebrating two decades of non-stop flights, Delta has facilitated access to this lush Caribbean destination. With direct flights and easy connections, Delta enables travellers to discover the rich culture, stunning beaches, and natural diversity of Saint Lucia.

Today, Delta operates a daily flight to Saint Lucia from its hub in Atlanta, with one extra flight on Saturdays.

Delta invites travellers to join the celebration by booking their next trip to these bucket list destinations, each offering a unique and enriching experience.

Delta flights to Montego Bay, Bermuda and Saint Lucia offer First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. Additionally, onboard entertainment includes access to hit movies, Spotify-curated playlist mixtapes and more. Customers can also enjoy fast, free Wi-Fi presented by T-Mobile onboard most domestic and short-haul international flights.

Travellers looking to book their vacation to Latin America or the Caribbean can enjoy enhanced experiences through Delta Vacations. Tailored specifically for SkyMiles Members, Delta Vacations offers a wide range of flights and curated hotels, rides and activities to suit every customer. And, new in 2024, SkyMiles Members can earn miles, earning even more toward Medallion Status, and have the option to use miles to pay for all or part of their trip.

The post Delta celebrates decades of connection to Montego Bay, Bermuda and St Lucia appeared first on Caribbean News Global .