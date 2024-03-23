USCIS Reopens Field Office In Honduras

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), on Friday announced the reopening of an international field office in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The Tegucigalpa Field Office will focus on increasing refugee processing capacity and helping reunite individuals with their family members already in the United States.

“Reopening the Tegucigalpa Field Office establishes USCIS' presence and expertise in a critical location in the Western Hemisphere and is part of our commitment to the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to facilitate safe and orderly lawful pathways and meet our humanitarian mission,” said USCIS director Ur M. Jaddou.“USCIS is dedicated to fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve, and our renewed presence in Honduras is part of an effort to expand USCIS' footprint outside the United States to more effectively support that mission.”

The Tegucigalpa Field Office will be located within the US Embassy in Honduras. USCIS staff will assume responsibility for agency workloads currently handled by the US Department of State Consular Section. These include interviews and processing for Form I-730, Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition , fingerprinting beneficiaries of T nonimmigrant applications and U nonimmigrant and VAWA petitions, and essential fraud detection activities, including document verification, site visits, and interviews. Additionally, reopening the USCIS Tegucigalpa Field Office will help support the US government's effort to resettle refugees from the Americas, as outlined in the June 2022 Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.

Services at the office in Tegucigalpa will be available only by appointment. USCIS will update its International Immigration Offices webpage to include information about the field office, its services, and appointments.

USCIS' renewed presence in Honduras is part of an effort to restore its footprint outside the United States to meet its workload needs and the needs of USCIS partners. The opening of the field office in Tegucigalpa makes it the ninth USCIS international field office. Currently, there are international field offices in Beijing, China; Guangzhou, China; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Havana, Cuba; Mexico City, Mexico; Nairobi, Kenya; New Delhi, India; and San Salvador, El Salvador.

