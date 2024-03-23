Real Kashmir Play Out Goalless Draw With Mohammedan SC At Jam-Packed TRC

For table toppers Mohammedan Sporting, it was another step towards winning the title though they dropped points on Saturday after four back-to-back wins. They now have 48 points from 21 matches with 14 wins, six draws and one defeat.

The draw ended Real Kashmir's chances of winning the I-League crown. The Snow Leopards are fourth in the table with 37 points from 21 matches. Despite having three matches remaining in their campaign, the mathematical impossibility of surpassing Mohammedan Sporting's points tally means that Real Kashmir can no longer contend for the top spot.

In what was a crucial match, Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting faced off with their respective ambitions at stake. Hosts Real Kashmir, who had to settle for draws in their last three matches, entered the game with a sense of urgency. The Ishfaq Ahmed-coached side was aware that a victory would keep their title aspirations alive.

Despite the high stakes, the first half was characterised by a cautious approach from both teams. Neither side was willing to risk conceding space that could be exploited by the opposition. As a result, it led to limited goal-scoring opportunities.

And the chances that did arise were squandered by the forwards from both teams. It also underscored the intensity and pressure of the encounter as players like Real Kashmir's Shaher Shaheen and Gnohere Krizo and Mohammedan Sporting's Eddie Hernandez and Beneston Piecton Barretto struggled to direct their shots on target and break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes.

The first significant test for the goalkeepers arrived in the 60th minute. Real Kashmir's Krizo won the ball in the midfield and played a quick pass to Kamal Issah, who released Jeremy Laldinpuia on the left flank. The agile winger advanced with the ball before taking a shot at goal.

It marked the first real challenge for Mohammedan Sporting's goalkeeper, Padam Chettri, in the match. And he passed with flying colours as he fisted away the ball. The ensuing rebound fell to Issah, who had an opportunity to convert but unfortunately couldn't guide his header on target. (IANS)

