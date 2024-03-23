Hamas Announced First Death Of Israeli Hostage Due To“Medicine And Food Shortages”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Mac 24 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas announced yesterday, the death of the first Israeli hostage, due to“shortages of medicine and food.”
In a statement, Hamas identified the victim as 34-year-old Israeli man, Yigev Bukhatab, stating that, hostages in Gaza face similar hardships experienced by Palestinians living in the coastal enclave.
The brigades also published a short video clip showing the body of Bukhatab, while there has been no immediate comment from Israel on the report.
Since Oct 7, last year, Israel imposed a blockade on the coastal enclave, home to about 2.35 million Palestinian people, exacerbating severe shortages of essentials such as food, water, medicine, and electricity for the local Palestinian residents.– NNN-WAFA
