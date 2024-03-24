               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data To Steal Show EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups


3/23/2024 10:03:28 PM

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -9% 1%
Weekly 25% -28% 0%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP /USD plunged this week, breaching major levels in the process, including 1.2700, the 50-day simple moving average and a key trendline at 1.2675. Should losses continue in the near term, particular focus should be placed on the 200-day SMA at 1.2600, as a break below it may trigger a drop towards 1.2520.

Conversely, in a scenario where sentiment brightens and cable stages a reversal, resistance thresholds can be pinpointed at 1.2675 and 1.2700 thereafter. Bulls may have a hard time taking out these barriers, yet if they manage to invalidate them, there would be little standing in the way of reclaiming the 1.2800 mark.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

