Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Belgium Nawaf Al-Enezi said Kuwait and Belgium share similar views on human rights, democracy and humanitarian aid.

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Saturday discussed security ties during a meeting of visiting Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud.

CAIRO -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan had affirmed the need of pushing ahead efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

CAIRO -- The Arab League strongly condemned the Israeli government decision to seize 8,000 dunams of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank.

KUWAIT -- The death toll of the attack that targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow has climbed to 133 people, according to the Russian Investigative Committee (RIC). (end) mb