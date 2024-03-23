Two Policemen Wounded In IED Blast In India's Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Mac 24 (NNN-PTI) – Two policemen were wounded yesterday after, being hit by an improvised explosive device (IED), in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The IED, planted by Naxals, went off in Kirandul area of Dantewada district, about 397 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

“Today (yesterday), two policemen were wounded after being hit by a pressure IED in Kirandul area, along the border of Dantewada-Bijapur district,” a senior police official said.“The duo was part of a joint team of paramilitary and police force, out on a search operation in the area.”

In another development, two Naxals were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Bijapur district.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India. The insurgency has reportedly claimed hundreds of lives.– NNN-PTI

