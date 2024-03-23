Slovak Presidential Vote Ends, Analysts Predict Runoff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bratislava: Slovak polling stations closed on Saturday after the first round of a presidential election pitting the Russia-leaning ruling camp against a pro-Ukraine candidate amid deep divisions on the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Parliament speaker and former prime minister Peter Pellegrini and liberal ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok, who is backed by the opposition, are the clear frontrunners among nine contenders.

Analysts predict a second-round runoff between the two on April 6 as neither Pellegrini nor Korcok is expected to clinch the top job by winning over 50 percent on Saturday.

Preliminary results are expected to be available after 2300 GMT.

Pellegrini is supported by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty.

Korcok is staunchly pro-Ukraine like outgoing president Zuzana Caputova, a government critic who chose not to seek a second term.

After casting his ballot, Pellegrini said Slovakia would stay anchored in the European Union and NATO after the election, despite Fico's remarks.

"Even if we talk about a more sovereign foreign policy this does not mean that the course of Slovakia's foreign policy should change," he added.

Korcok, who would likely face stiff opposition from the Fico team if elected, said it was important for the new president to be given a strong mandate by voters.

Caputova told journalists she hoped her successor would "represent our country abroad well".