2.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Palestinian Territories

Ramallah: An earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Palestinian territories today.

The Palestinian Seismological Monitoring Center said that the earthquake's epicenter occurred in the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank, at a depth of 5 kilometers, north-west the Dead Sea.

Local sources said that the light earthquake was felt by residents of Jenin's surroundings along with some other West Bank cities, with no fatalities or material losses recorded.