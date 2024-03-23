Cypriot President Says Maritime Corridor Broke Israeli Blockade Imposed On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) -- Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides said that the establishment of the maritime corridor to deliver food aid from his country to Gaza broke the Israeli blockade imposed on the Strip for the first time in 17 years.
Christodoulides told Euronews on Saturday, that the new Mediterranean corridor "could become a wider blueprint" for resolving many of the region's humanitarian challenges.
Almost 200 tons of food aid were shipped from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip, where a devastating Israeli war has been going on since October 7.
