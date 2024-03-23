Israeli Airstrikes Demolish Homes In Lebanon's Border Villages

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Mar. 23 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes carried out more attacks on multiple southern Lebanese districts on Saturday evening. For several hours, an Israeli spy plane hovered above the Zahle District's airspace in the Lebanese Bekaa Valley, all the way to the city of Baalbek.A Lebanese security source told a Petra correspondent in Beirut that Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting homes in the towns of Naqoura, Aita al-Shaab, Kafr Kila, Khiam, and Wadi Saluki, and completely destroyed them.Hezbollah announced in statements that it had targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba with artillery shells and hit it directly. It also announced that the Al-Malikiyah site had been targeted with artillery shells.