Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Death Of Israeli Prisoner In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) -- The Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Saturday the death of Israeli prisoner Bigev Boukhataf (34 years old) as a result of a lack of medicine and food."We had previously warned that the enemy's prisoners were suffering from the same conditions that our people are suffering from, from hunger, deprivation, and lack of food and medicine, and that the disease was now threatening the lives of a number of them," Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a statement.He noted that "although the prisoner survived the occupation bombing, he did not survive the lack of food and medicine."