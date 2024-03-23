Earthquake Hits Near Palestine's Tubas: JSO

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) -- The Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) announced on Saturday evening that it recorded an earthquake at 9:36pm near Tubas, Palestine, northwest of the Dead Sea.According to the JSO, the earthquake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale at a depth of 5 km, northwest of the Dead Sea.

