King Condoles Russia President Over Moscow Terrorist Attack

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II has expressed condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday.In a cable sent to President Putin, His Majesty condemned the cowardly terrorist attack, expressing Jordan's solidarity with Russia in countering terrorism.The King expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

