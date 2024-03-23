Senate Delegation Partakes In Arab Group Meetings In Inter-Parliamentary Union

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) - A delegation from the Senate participated in the consultative coordination meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which was held on the sidelines of the IPU's 148th General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.The Senate delegation was chaired by President of the Senate's Administrative Committee Senator, Khaled Al-Bakkar, and included a number of senators, the Senate said Saturday in a statment.The delegation requested that the IPU adopt a draft resolution within the emergency item at the IPU meeting, which included a request for "an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid," which Algeria had also submitted.According to the Senate's statement, Jordan, Algeria, and Palestine were authorized to talk with the other nations that provided comparable emergency provisions in order to integrate and present them on behalf of the political groups that adopted them.The Senate delegation met with the Palestinian and Algerian representatives to devise an action plan for meeting with the remaining participating delegations to rally further support for the Jordanian-Algerian resolution proposal.The International Parliament passes only one emergency item, which requires parliaments to urge their governments to carry out the resolution's provisions.