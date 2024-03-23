Volunteers Evacuate Three More Residents Of Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, volunteers of the charitable organizations Vostok SOS and "Sylni, bo vilni" evacuated three more residents from Beryslav.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Through the joint efforts of the charitable organizations "Vostok SOS" and "Sylni, bo vilni", we managed to evacuate three more residents of Beryslav from the shelling," the post says.
It is noted that the evacuation is free of charge. Volunteers also help with finding a temporary place of residence, placement in institutions with constant supervision, or help to return to loved ones.
As reported earlier, children are being forcibly evacuated from three settlements in the Shostka district of the Sumy region due to the security situation.
