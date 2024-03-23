After Missile Attack On March 22, Power Restored To Third Of Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Work is underway in Kharkiv to restore electricity and heat supply after the missile attack on March 22.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on the air of the 'United News' marathon, Ukrinform reported.

"Approximately 35% of residential buildings in the city are connected to electricity. Currently, street lighting is off in the city, electric transport is not working because there is not enough capacity," Terekhov said.

According to him, Ukrenergo does not provide any information on the timeframe for completing the repairs.

"The damage is very serious. The transformer substation and supply lines have been destroyed, so it is very difficult to talk about their restoration. If necessary, we will introduce a blackout schedule so that all Kharkiv residents have electricity supply at certain times," the mayor emphasized.

Heating, he added, has now been restored in about 50% of Kharkiv's residential buildings, and power engineers will work all night to bring heat back to as many homes as possible.

Terekhov reminded that 74 municipal invincibility points are operating in Kharkiv around the clock.

As reported, on March 22, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and the region with more than 17 S-300 missiles and two Iskander-M missiles.

After midnight on March 23, the Russians launched Shahed-type kamikaze drones at Kharkiv, injuring a 19-year-old man.