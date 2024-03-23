Series Of Explosions Occurred In Sevastopol - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About ten explosions took place in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
Suspilne reported it, according to Ukrinform.
"Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol," the report says.
As noted, according to a resident, about ten explosions were heard.
Meanwhile, Suspilne adds, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Razvozhaiev said that air defense was operating in the city.
