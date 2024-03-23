               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Series Of Explosions Occurred In Sevastopol - Media


3/23/2024 7:15:23 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About ten explosions took place in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Suspilne reported it, according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol," the report says.

Read also: Russian anti-sabotage boat sets sail from Sevastopol

As noted, according to a resident, about ten explosions were heard.

Meanwhile, Suspilne adds, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Razvozhaiev said that air defense was operating in the city.

