Argentine President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Re-Election As President Of Azerbaijan Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Argentine Republic Javier Milei has sent a
congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to Azernews, the letter reads as follows:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I was very pleased that the foreign ministers of our countries
recently had a very productive telephone conversation that served
the development of our bilateral relations.
Based on the principles of friendship and respect that underpin
our relations, I would like to reiterate that I will continue to
spare no effort to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and
economic relations in areas of mutual interest for the welfare of
our countries.
I once again convey my sincerest congratulations to you on your
new presidential term and, avail myself of this opportunity to
express my deep respect and consideration to you.
Sincerely,
Javier Milei
President of the Argentine Republic
