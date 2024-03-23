Stranded In J&K, Ladakh: IAF Airlifts Over 300 People

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- As many as 328 people who were stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to heavy snowfall were airlifted by the Indian Air Force on Saturday, an official said.
A total of 3,442 people have been airlifted so far under the 'Kargil courier' service by the IAF in coordination with the civil administration since its launch on January 22, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway.
“Two aircraft of Kargil courier airlifted 328 passengers on Saturday. While 144 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil in three sorties of AN-32, 12 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar,” the official said.
Similarly, 164 passengers availed the service from Jammu to Kargil in three sorties and eight passengers from Kargil to Jammu, the official said. Read Also IAF Airlifts 348 Stranded Ladakh Passengers J&K-Ladakh: IAF Airlifts Over 700 Stranded Passengers
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23032024000215011059ID1108013771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.