Centre Empowers States, Uts To Act Against JKNF

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The central government authorised states and the Union Territories (UTs) to wield the powers outlined in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in relation to the proscribed Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), an outfit which was banned for next five years earlier this month.
As per a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a directive in which the states and the UTs can use section 7 and section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the banned terror outfit JKNF.
The notification was issued days after the MHA declared the JKNF an unlawful association.“Whereas, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government declared the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), as an unlawful association vide notification number S.O. 1296(E) dated March 12, 2024, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), dated the 12th March, 2024,” the notification stated.
“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the Central Government hereby directs that all the powers exercisable by it under section 7 and section 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the State Governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above said unlawful association,” reads the notification.
On March 12, the MHA banned the JKNF by declaring it as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a period of five years,” it added. Read Also In 5 years, Centre Bans 9 Separatist Groups In J&K Govt Sets Up Tribunals To Adjudicate Whether There Are Sufficient Grounds To Ban 2 J&K Groups
The Ministry issued a notification pointing out that the JKNF, chaired by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, is indulging in“unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.”
