XRP Automated Market Maker Launches

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, took to Twitter to announced the launch of the XLS-30 automated market maker (AMM) on XRP mainnet.

Alongside the announcement, Schwartz also emphasized the importance of caution for users venturing into trading via the newly deployed AMM, providing essential guidance to ensure safe participation.

In a recent blog post, RippleX developers discussed deploying the non-custodial XLS-30 AMM on the XRP Ledger. This marks a major change in the network's liquidity and trading patterns.

XRP Trading with XLS-30 AMM

Designed specifically for the XRPL DEX (Decentralized Exchange), this integration promises returns for liquidity providers while offering reduced slippage for traders dealing with a wide range of tokens. Furthermore, developers now have access to XLS-30 to facilitate integration with the AMM, allowing them to create custom interfaces for trading and liquidity provision.

Schwartz warned traders who were navigating the AMM landscape to be careful. He told people not to make one-sided payments into AMMs that don't have a lot of cash on hand because they could lose money during the deposit process.

Traders with a lot of slippage during deposits were also told to look into other choices besides single-sided deposits. Schwartz also talked about the chance of losses during deposits made into an AMM that wasn't balanced before the investment.

Nonetheless, he reassured users that such instances should be rare, suggesting that prolonged imbalance within an AMM indicates missed profit opportunities for all involved.