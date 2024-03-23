(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="NTT Receives "PropTech Integration Company of the Year Silver" in the PropTech Excellence Awards 2024" data-link=" Receives "PropTech Integration Company of the Year Silver" in the PropTech Excellence Awards 2024" class="whatsapp">Shar An accreditation of NTT's vision and robust capabilities in the development and application of IoT, AI and smart technologies for the property sector in the future

Steven So, Senior Vice President, Data Centre Hong Kong, NTT Com Asia, receives the trophies at the Award Presentation Ceremony of PropTech Excellence Awards 2024.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 March 2024 As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia Limited (NTT) has been honored with the 'PropTech Integration Company of the Year Silver' at the PropTech Excellence Awards 2024, in recognition of the remarkable achievements of NTT's Building Management Solution.NTT's self-developed Building Management Solution leverages automated monitoring and management tools to empower facility operators and property owners with centralized control. Critical aspects of the building can be accessed and managed effectively through a single-pane-of-glass interface. By streamlining workflows and optimizing maintenance processes using an AI-enabled predictive approach, the solution significantly reduces management workloads and enhances overall supervision, unlocking the full productivity potential of the building., said, 'We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious accolade. In an era of digital transformation, property owners, facility developers and real estate players are increasingly adopting digital technologies to optimize their operations. NTT has remained committed and made substantial investment in innovative building management and IoT solutions. The success of our Building Management Solution will further extend to the market, addressing the evolving demands, enhancing building performance, and ultimately delivering premium services that lead to heightened customer satisfaction.'The successful deployment of the solution in NTT's data centre , despite the complexity of its building design, demonstrates how smart property operations can be optimized through innovative building management practices.The PropTech Excellence Awards 2024 , organized by The Hong Kong PropTech Association (HKPTA), aims to celebrate companies and individuals who demonstrate outstanding innovation and excellence in leveraging technology to revolutionize the real estate industry and drive continuous advancement of the PropTech ecosystem.Hashtag: #NTT #PropTechExcellenceAwards

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NTT Com Asia Limited

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited ('NTT') is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.

Riding on the leading enterprise mobile technology from docomo business in Japan, we are bringing cutting-edge and ready-to-market IoT, AI and other digital solutions to support enterprises to develop a mobile-first strategy in their digitalization journey.

For more information, please visit:







NTT Group