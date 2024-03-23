Woman, Forever Uprooted

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Women are in permanent exile - from their roots, from their desires, from their sense of self, from their own morality, from a control over self, from the freedom to just be who they truly are and want to become.



God had not put women on this earth to see who best serves the values of society. We were created to breathe, thrive and prosper as full humans. With our achievements and our mistakes. With our own stories.



ADVERTISEMENT

Women have had to shrink into places, expectations, relationships and roles to be considered worthy participants in a race that the society put us on.

Being a woman is betraying your own self every day. We are thrust into an organised people pleasing exercise for life. This is why we feel so disconnected in every role. We don't cherish being any single one of the roles we play because none of them have been embraced by us through our own will.



Perhaps this is why we so ardently crave for love because so much of self deprecation for others sake makes us feel like we deserve some applause after all. But the trick of womanhood is that you'd never be a perfect woman and you'd only come closest to being one when you are suffering the most.



Read Also Online Misogyny Haunts Kashmir, Harming Women's Mental Health The Changing Face of Women in Society

If women are so incapable of taking their decisions, why are we expected to carry so much weight of the world on our shoulders? If we are so incapable, why are we then suddenly expected to run the world around us?



It is an anomaly. Being a woman is an anomaly.

