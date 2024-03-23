Saga Of Kindergarten Admission And NEP Recommendations For ECCE

The essence of NEP 2020 lies in shifting the paradigm of education from content memorization to attainment of competencies. The skill of hard memorization is now considered as a redundant and obsolete skill, as this skill is not sufficient enough to mitigate the challenges of the 21st century. The challenges posed by the 21st century are quite varied and complex as compared to the challenges encountered in previous centuries. The educational institutions therefore have to strive towards creating congenial learning atmosphere which in the longer run fosters lifelong learning in modern day learners, who can in turn meaningfully contribute to society. Are our schools ready to embrace the provisions of NEP 2020? Or will our schools still stick to the traditional way of schooling? In that case, what will be the fate of such a meticulously crafted policy. The effective implementation of any ground breaking intervention is determined by the sincere will and commitment of all the relevant stakeholders. One of the standout recommendations of NEP 2020 is the conceptualization of Early Childhood care and education (ECCE) which was previously unheard of in earlier policies. ECCE is crucial to the overall development of children, with impacts on their learning. Evidence on Early childhood education suggests that children who engage in early and play based learning activities have better developmental outcomes than those who don't. According to National curriculum Framework (2022) for foundational stage education of children in the three to eight years, research from across the world on education, neurosciences and economics demonstrates clearly that ensuring free, accessible , high quality early childhood care education is perhaps the very best investment that any country can make for its future. It further elaborated that brain development is most rapid in the first eight years of a child's life, indicating the critical importance of cognitive and socio-emotional simulation in early years. The National Curriculum Framework for Foundational stage (2022) has listed the 'panchakosha' concept for education of children and its five integral domains are physical development, development of life energy, emotional and mental development , intellectual development and spiritual development. The ECCE model relies on play based, inquiry based learning with focus on cognitive, affective, psychomotor abilities and early literacy and numeracy. The design of teaching –learning instructional pedagogy therefore is to hone physical and motor development, cognitive development , socio-emotional ethical development , cultural /artistic development and at the same time acquisition of effective communication, language , early literacy and numeracy

at the preparatory stage The ultimate aim of ECCE is to attain optimal outcomes in different domains. Somehow early childhood education has remained both under invested and under explored over decades. The argument for increased investment in early childhood care and education is a basic one – human resources are the bedrock of a nation, and early childhood is the bedrock of a human being.



Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is an educator

