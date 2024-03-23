               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pak-Afghan Border At Kharlachi Reopens For Trade And Traffic After Six-Day Closure


3/23/2024 3:10:41 PM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) After a six-day closure, the Pak-Afghan border at Kharlachi has been reopened for trade and traffic, signaling a return to normalcy in cross-border activities.

Javedullah Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner of District Kurram, confirmed the resumption of trade and traffic with Afghanistan at the Kharlachi border. The border had been sealed on Monday following an exchange of fire triggered by mortar shell attacks from Afghanistan targeting the border village of Borki.

The decision to reopen the Afghan border was reached after successful discussions between leaders from both sides and diplomatic negotiations.

The reopening is a relief for both common citizens who faced transportation difficulties during the closure and crews of vehicles laden with goods, who encountered significant obstacles due to the border shutdown.

