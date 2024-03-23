               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
EU High Representative Condemns Terrorist Attack On Crocus City Hall


3/23/2024 3:10:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has condemned a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Josep Borrell on his official X account.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the heinous attack perpetrated outside Moscow last night. Terrorism has targeted again defenceless people. The international community must remain firmly united against the scourge of terrorism," he added.

