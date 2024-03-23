EU High Representative Condemns Terrorist Attack On Crocus City Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has condemned a terrorist attack
on the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Josep Borrell on his official X
account.
"I condemn in the strongest terms the heinous attack perpetrated
outside Moscow last night. Terrorism has targeted again defenceless
people. The international community must remain firmly united
against the scourge of terrorism," he added.
