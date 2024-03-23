               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian President Condemns Terrorist Attack On Crocus City Hall


3/23/2024 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned a terrorist attack on the c outside Moscow, Azernews reports.

"In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to him, the Russian government and people over the death of innocent civilians in a terrorist attack in Moscow. He strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed support for the Russian authorities' efforts to maintain national security," says a statement published on the Iranian president's website.

Raisi called on the international community "to take active measures to punish the masterminds and perpetrators of the terrorist attack."

