Iranian President Condemns Terrorist Attack On Crocus City Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned a terrorist attack on the c outside Moscow, Azernews reports.

"In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to him, the Russian government and people over the death of innocent civilians in a terrorist attack in Moscow. He strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed support for the Russian authorities' efforts to maintain national security," says a statement published on the Iranian president's website.

Raisi called on the international community "to take active measures to punish the masterminds and perpetrators of the terrorist attack."