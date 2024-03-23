Iranian President Condemns Terrorist Attack On Crocus City Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned a terrorist attack
on the c outside Moscow, Azernews reports.
"In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi
expressed condolences to him, the Russian government and people
over the death of innocent civilians in a terrorist attack in
Moscow. He strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed
support for the Russian authorities' efforts to maintain national
security," says a statement published on the Iranian president's
website.
Raisi called on the international community "to take active
measures to punish the masterminds and perpetrators of the
terrorist attack."
