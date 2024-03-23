               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakh Judokas Capture Gold, Bronze At Judo Grand Slam In Georgia


3/23/2024 3:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstani judokas claimed gold and bronze at the 2024 Judo Grand Slam in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Nurkanat Serikbayev of Kazakhstan captured gold in the men's -60 kg weight class final against Israeli Yam Wolczak.

Bronze went to Galiya Tynbayeva who clinched the medal in the 48kg weight category by defeating Spanish Mireia Lapuerta Comas.

