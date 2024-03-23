Kazakh Judokas Capture Gold, Bronze At Judo Grand Slam In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstani judokas claimed gold and bronze at the 2024 Judo
Grand Slam in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.
Nurkanat Serikbayev of Kazakhstan captured gold in the men's -60
kg weight class final against Israeli Yam Wolczak.
Bronze went to Galiya Tynbayeva who clinched the medal in the
48kg weight category by defeating Spanish Mireia Lapuerta
Comas.
