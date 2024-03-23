Putin Declares March 24 Day Of National Mourning In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a day of
national mourning in Russia for those killed in the terrorist
attack at Crocus City Hall, Azernews reports.
The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall last evening has left
150 people dead.
