Maltese OSCE Chairmanship Condemns Shelling Of Ukraine

The Maltese OSCE Chairmanship has condemned the latest wave of Russian shelling of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The statement was published on social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“The Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE is concerned by the recent escalation of violence against Ukraine. The deliberate targeting of civilian & critical infrastructure is unacceptable & constitutes a blatant violation of international law”, the statement said.

It was emphasized that all OSCE participating states have obligations to protect civilians and respect the rule of international law.

The Maltese OSCE Chairmanship expressed solidarity with civilians affected by the "senseless violence" by the Russian Federation.

As reported, a massive attack on the night of March 22 damaged a number of energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one power line, and equipment at thermal power plants, and the Dnipro HPP was damaged.